ICRA’s analysis of the Q3FY23 performance of 620 listed companies (excluding financial sector entities) revealed expectedly positive revenue trends, with a YoY growth of 17.2 per cent, despite subdued sequential revenue growth of 1.4 per cent.

Almost all sectors reported revenue growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms in Q3FY23, with hotels, oil and gas, auto, airlines, and power leading the way, which is likely to bolster the GDP growth in that quarter.

Despite the fact that it was a seasonally strong quarter due to the holiday season, sequential revenue growth was relatively muted due to inflationary headwinds weighing on consumer sentiments and an uneven sectoral trend. Sectors such as airlines, hotels, gems & jewellery, capital goods and fertilisers reported revenue growth on a sequential basis due to successive price hikes and strong demand supported by festival sales. Simultaneously, other sectors like chemicals, consumer durables, logistics, textiles and power witnessed a sequential decline in revenues during the quarter due to factors such as stagnant demand and decline in realisation levels, following reduction in input costs, ICRA said in its recently released report.

Sruthi Thomas, Assistant Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA, said, “The YoY growth in revenues during Q3 FY2023 was primarily driven by increased realisation levels on account of input cost inflation, along with moderate volume growth aided by revival in demand across sectors. ICRA’s analysis shows that the operating profit margins (OPM) of India Inc. contracted by 237 bps on YoY basis in Q3 FY2023 due to inflation in input costs arising from increase in commodity prices, as well as spike in energy costs, which could not be entirely passed on to the customers. The OPM of India Inc., however, expanded by 180 bps sequentially to 16.3% during the quarter, aided by a softening in the prices of many commodities on a sequential basis and general price hikes undertaken by the entities. The sequential margin expansion was most visible in select sectors such as aviation, hotels, cement, and power. While margin pressures are likely to ease further in the coming quarters given further softening of commodity prices, uncertainties remain due to the evolving geo-political situation. Hence, despite some softening and stabilisation of commodity prices over recent months, India Inc.’s ability to improve earnings will be dependent on headwinds such as energy cost inflation, evolving recessionary trends in the developed markets, and impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange on both imports as well as export-oriented sectors.”

