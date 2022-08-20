India Inc show increased willingness to hire freshers

Kolkata, August 20 Hiring of freshers is likely to witness traction, with nearly 59 per cent of employers expressing willingness to onboard them between July to December 2022, a 42 per cent increase over the same period last year. This is nearly 12 per cent higher compared to the first half of the current calendar year.

The trend, which indicates an improvement in the overall employability, can be attributed to the increasing alliance between employers, academia and industry, Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said.

In its bi-annual “Career Outlook Report” for July to December, TeamLease EdTech highlights India as a sunrise location for entry-level jobs globally. IT, e-commerce and technology start-ups and telecommunications have been the most promising sectors for freshers, with 65 per cent, 48 per cent and 47 per cent of employers showing the intent to hire, respectively.

“Powered by the increased spending in the sector ($101.8 billion this year), increased exports (8-10 per cent increase in FY23), growth of the software product industry and the government allocating $11.58 billion budget; the IT sector is rapidly growing and is expected to hire 100,000 freshers to meet rising demand,” the report said.

Telecom companies are also looking forward to infusing ₹3,345 crore to expand data centres across the country. There is a huge demand for job roles across 5G-centric technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and cloud computing in the telecom sector; with most companies hiring freshers.

However, sectors such as travel and hospitality, agriculture and agrochemicals, real estate and marketing and advertising, among others, saw muted hiring sentiments during the said period.

Bengaluru emerges as the leading city for freshers, with 68 per cent of employers projecting the intent to hire, followed by Mumbai (50 per cent) and Delhi (45 per cent). The locations showing slow hiring sentiment are Kochi, Indore, Coimbatore and Chandigarh.

“The sentiment around entry level jobs and freshers hiring is significantly improving in India. More employers are willing to increase their freshers resource pool is, in fact, an evidence of this trend and indicates that the employability of the country’s youth has undergone a value driven change over the last few years. A lot of this is attributed to the alliance between employers, academia and industry; which has played an instrumental role in creating the right kind of programs (like apprenticeship embedded degrees) to educate and up-skill candidates. Within a year, freshers hiring sentiment has seen a 42 per cent increase and we are optimistic that this will go up rapidly in the coming years as well,” Rooj said in the report.

Job roles

Affiliate marketing specialists, data scientists, molecular biologists, wellness specialists and user experience researchers, are some of the top job roles in demand for freshers. While employers are keen to hire freshers, they are particular about candidates having the right mix of domain and soft skills.

“Today, industry knowledge takes precedence and therefore academic institutions are also creating skill-focused blended learning programs fortifying the employability of students and making them job ready for future roles,” said Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease EdTech.

The Career Outlook Report is a detailed analysis of freshers hiring sentiment of 865 companies across 18 industries and 14 locations; for July to December 2022. It highlights the job roles in demand and the essential skills required for these roles.