India Inc strikes a buoyant note

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
A CEO poll of 119 top corporates conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) indicates swifter economic recovery from the impact of the second wave, which hit the country in the first quarter of this fiscal.
“The deadly second wave has not affected much of the economic activities as the lockdowns were largely designed to limit social gathering and this has helped limit the impact of the second wave on economic growth when compared to the first wave”, said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, CII, in a statement.
About 59 per cent of the CEOs polled expect the recovery in sales to be better than in the first wave for their companies, while 46 per cent saw a similar trend in their respective sectors.
Also read: Trade unions, industries paint a grim picture of employment scenario
Vaccination holds the key to mitigating the impact of the second wave on economic activity and boosting consumer sentiment. Encouragingly, Indian businesses are making concerted efforts to vaccinate their employees as reflected by the poll results which reveal that 55 per cent of the employees of the polled firms have been vaccinated, with at least the first dose of the vaccine. Assessing the consumer demand for their sectors, 49 per cent of the CEOs expect consumer demand to be better in the first half of 2021-22 compared with the same period in 2019-20.
Similarly, 72 per cent of the CEOs expect private investments to be better in the first half of the current fiscal year compared with the same period in 2019-20.
As many as 62 per cent of the corporate leaders confirmed that their firm was compelled to scale back operations during the second wave.
Due to the scaling back of operations, the adverse impact on the profitability parameters of the firms is apparent too.
Also read: Industry bodies raise concerns over draft e-commerce rules
The poll results show that 44 per cent and 39 per cent of the CEOs expect the dent on their revenue and net profit growth respectively to be more than 10 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal compared with the same period in 2019-20.
“The good news which got further attestation from the poll results is that the external demand has remained supportive, with 81 per cent of the respondents expecting that the second wave in India will not have adverse impact on the exports for their sector in the first half of the current year than the comparable period in 2019-20,” said Banerjee.
The buoyant external demand is buttressed by large-scale global stimulus and the fast pace of vaccination coverage across key global economies.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...