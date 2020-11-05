Economy

India, Indonesia discuss coal trade

Updated on November 05, 2020

India and Indonesia held discussions on coal trade during the fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) between the countries.

An official statement said that a business-to-business session coordinated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) sought resolution of issues by the Governments of Indonesian and India. The session was conducted for flagging the legacy trade issues by investors.

Emerging business opportunities in both the countries were highlighted by respective delegations. It was decided that the discussions would also be carried forward beyond the confines of this forum, the statement added.

India’s initiatives for self-sufficiency in coal under Atmanirbhar Bharat and imperatives for businesses in coal sector in both the countries was also discussed.

