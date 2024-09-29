India has initiated anti-dumping investigations on imports of R-134a, an inert gas also known as Tetrafluoroethane, from China.
R-134a is primarily used as a high temperature refrigerant for domestic refrigeration and automobile air conditioners. It is also used in plastic foam blowing as a cleaning solvent and as a propellant for the delivery of pharmaceuticals, gas dusters and in air driers, for removing the moisture from compressed air.
SRF Limited, the sole producer of R-134a in the country, had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping investigations on R-134a imports from China.
Based on SRF’s application, the Director General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated the investigation, sources said.
The period of investigation (POI) is from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The injury period covers the financial year of 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 and the POI.
It maybe recalled that revenue department had in July 2016 imposed definitive anti-dumping duty of $1.22 per kilogram on R-134a imports from China.
