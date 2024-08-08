India is engaged with authorities in Dhaka to track the evolving situation in the country and hopes that normalcy will be restored soon so that trade, investment and other economic and strategic engagements can be taken forward, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

‘No update’ on future plans of ousted Bangladeshi PM

He also said that India did not have any update on the future plans of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has taken refuge “for the moment” in India after fleeing from her country on Monday following violent anti-government protests. This is an indication that New Delhi was not directly involved in her bid for asylum in some other countries.

“We are engaged with authorities in Dhaka. We have before us an evolving situation. As a close friend of the people of Bangladesh we want restoration of peace and stability in the country as soon as possible so that normal life can begin; so that all the things you have talked about (trade and investment) can be moved forward and we can take the interest of people of Bangladesh and our own interest forward,” Jaiswal said responding to questions from the media on future of bilateral trade, investment and various on-going infrastructure projects.

Hasina resigned and sought refuge in India temporarily on Monday when violent protestors, angry at her rough handling of the student agitation against job quotas, reached Dhaka from across the country and headed for her residence.

Student leaders subsequently asked Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to head an interim government for restoration of normalcy in the country. The interim government is set to take charge on Thursday.

“It is the responsibility of every government to take responsibility for welfare of all its citizens. We hope for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. It is both in the interest of the country and the larger region,” Jaiswal said.

Responding to questions on future plans of Hasina, who has taken temporary refuge in India, Jaiswal said that the MEA did not have an update on her plans and it was for her to take things forward. He said that the same applied for other members in her contingent.

On minorities in Bangladesh

On the attack on minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring the situation. “There are also reports that various initiatives have been taken by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities.

I would like to reiterate what the EAM said in Parliament, ‘We welcome these steps, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored,” he added.

India has robust trade and economic relations with Bangladesh. Its exports to Bangladesh in 2023-24 were valued at $11.1 billion, while imports were lower at $1.8 billion. A number of Indian companies in sectors such as garments, FMCG, automobiles and personal care products, are operating in Bangladesh and are worried about how things pan out in the country.

