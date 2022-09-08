India-Japan 2+2: Jaishankar, Singh stress on building reliable supply chains, defence cooperation

India and Japan are working together on cyber security, 5G deployment and critical and strategic minerals and these were prominent items for discussion at the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial deliberations on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

“We are two nations committed to promoting a rules-based order, ensuring respect for international law and norms, and safeguarding the global commons. To our endeavors in that regard are now added the necessity of creating resilient and reliable supply chains in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic,” Jaishankar said in his press statement at the second India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held consultations with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, at the 2+2 meet.

Bilateral ties

The Ministers noted the progress made since the last meeting in November 2019 in the bilateral security and defence cooperation, which constitutes an important pillar of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, according to the join-statement issued after the meeting.

“They welcomed deepened cooperation discussed through the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue of February 2021, the Maritime Affairs Dialogue of September 2021, the Space Dialogue of November 2021, and the Cyber Dialogue of June 2022, respectively…. they looked forward to having dialogues at an early date in areas such as security council reforms with a view to strengthening the functions of the UN as a whole,” the statement highlighted. They also acknowledged the importance of enhancing dialogues in the field of economic security.

Supply chains

Jaishankar also stressed on the necessity of creating resilient and reliable supply chains in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. “Conflicts and climate events have further aggravated the global economic situation, creating deep anxieties in respect of energy and food security. Trust and transparency are our shared concerns in a digitised world,” he said

Enhancing the defence equipment and technological cooperation with Japan is one of India’s priority areas, Singh said in his press statement. “In our meeting today, I had the opportunity to propose engagements in emerging and critical technological domains. I have also invited Japanese defence companies to look at opportunities in investing in the Indian Defence Corridors,” Singh said.