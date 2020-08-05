India, Japan to hold investment forum

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
To ensure that bilateral investment flows are maintained despite the Covid-19 pandemic, India and Japan will hold an exclusive online investment forum on Thursday to attract more Japanese investments into the country in manufacturing and digital transformation.
The two sides, led by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Japanese counterpart Hiroshi Kajiyama, will focus on automobiles and capital goods, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, electronics and textiles as well as digital technology, an official told BusinessLine.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic exposing vulnerabilities in existing global supply chains, Japanese companies are interested in diversifying and investing more in India provided the Indian government provides adequate policy support and removes existing bottlenecks,” the official said.
Japan is the fourth largest investor in India, after Mauritius, Singapore and the Netherlands, accounting for cumulative Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) of $33.5 billion in 2000-20 period accounting for 7.2 per cent of India’s total inflows.
Japanese officials are likely to point out that most of the investment flows from the country are in the manufacturing sector, which creates jobs, rather than in real estate. The investments are not through circumvention as in case of some of the top investment destinations that serve as tax havens.
Goyal may point out the need to review the Japan-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with a view to make it more balanced, another official said. India is concerned about its increase in trade deficit with Japan after the implementation of the pact as Indian exporters were not able to use it much to their advantage.
At the investment forum, presentations on the opportunities in top sectors will be given by senior officials in the respective Ministries and Departments. A presentation of the automobiles and capital goods will be given by the Department of Heavy Industries, pharmaceutical and medical equipment by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, electronics by Ministry of Electronics and IT and textiles by Ministry of Textiles.
Department for Promotion of Investments and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary S B Mohapatra will give a detailed account of all the investment facilitation measures taken by India so far, that would include removal of Foreign Direct Investments restrictions as well as various steps taken to improve ease of doing business.
Shigehiro Tanaka, Vice-Minister for Economy, Trade & Investment, will also participate in the meet and give an outline of what the Japanese investors want to do in partnership with India and what their expectations are.
The experience of Japanese companies operating in India so far would be recounted by Japan External Trade Organisation Chairman Nobuhiko Sasaki. Sony, Hitachi, Honda, Panasonic, Yamaha, Toyota, Canon, Suzuki and Mitsubishi are amongst the 1,441 Japanese companies established in India running a total of 5,120 business establishments.
Interestingly, representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade & Investments, recently made a submission to DPIIT stating that about 990 items that Japanese companies in India sourced from China should be exempt from possible import restrictions as it could hit their performance.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...