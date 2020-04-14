India lockdown: CAIT seeks easier access to curfew passes, more transport

Traders have said that those dealing in essential goods should get curfew passes smoothly in all States, and adequate transportation facilities.

“About 1.5 million traders deal in essential commodities, but only 40 lakh have been able to continue the supply chain of essential commodities across the country, because of difficulties in obtaining passes from the authorities and the non-availability of transport,” said Praveen Khandelwal from Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), adding that this needed to be eased at once.

CAIT also pointed out that retail trade had suffered a loss of business of ₹3.15 lakh crore in the last 21 days, but was willing to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 3.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAIT said that traders will continue to run supply chain of essential goods in an efficient and effective manner.