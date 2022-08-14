India marching into its golden age, we will realise the dreams of our founding fathers by 2047, says President Droupadi Murmu

On the eve of the Independence Day, newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu said India is entering its golden age on the 76 th year of Independence bolstered by the fastest growing economy in the world and a physical infrastructure supporting the new-age digital sector and start-up ecosystem.

This century, said the President, belongs to India which will realise the dreams of its freedom fighters and founding fathers in the 100 th year of Independence, by 2047.

“The lessons learnt in the process will prove useful as we move towards the next milestone in the journey of the nation – the Amrit Kaal, the 25 years to the celebration of the centenary of our Independence. By 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. We are already on course to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, an India that would have realised its true potential,” she said.

On the economy

The President specifically reflected on the economy in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and underlined that unlike many other world economies, India is performing better.

“When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world,” she said.

India is estimated to grow over 7 per cent during current fiscal.

Highlighting roles of start-ups, the President said their success and especially the growing number of unicorns (when valuation is more than $1 billion or $100 crore) is a shining example of India’s industrial progress. Latest data shows number of startups in India has grown to 72,993 in 2022 from 471 in 2016. Also, number of unicorns has crossed 100 marks.

She credited the government and the policy-makers for beating the global trend and helping the economy flourish. Highlighting the development of physical and digital infrastructure, she said that through the Pradhan Mantri Gati-Shakti Yojana, all the modes of connectivity based on water, land, air etc. are being integrated in the whole country to enable seamless transportation across the country.

“For the vibrancy of growth visible in our country, credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth. What is all the more heartening is that the growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing,” she said.

Highlighting the role of schemes such as ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, she said the aim of these and many other similar efforts is to provide basic amenities to all, particularly the poor. “The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. Some of our national values have been incorporated in our Constitution as the Fundamental Duties of the citizens. I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit so that our nation reaches new heights,” she said.