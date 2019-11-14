India most open, investment friendly economy: PM Modi at BRICS Forum

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
India is the world’s most “open and investment friendly” economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he wooed the BRICS business leaders, urging them to invest in the country and take advantage of its “limitless” possibilities and “countless” opportunities.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, Prime Minister Modi said the grouping of five countries had led to economic development despite the global economic slowdown. “India is the most open and investment friendly economy in the world due to political stability, predictable policy and business friendly reforms. By 2024, we want to make India a five trillion dollar economy. The infrastructure alone requires USD 1.5 trillion investment,” he said.
Noting that India has “limitless” possibilities and “countless” opportunities, the Prime Minister urged the BRICS business leaders to take advantage of them. “I invite the business of BRICS countries to build and grow their presence in India,” he said.
“BRICS countries account for 50 per cent of the world’s economic growth. Despite the recession in the world, BRICS countries accelerated economic growth, drove millions out of poverty and achieved new breakthroughs in technology and innovation. Now ten years after the founding of BRICS, this forum is a good platform to consider the direction of our efforts in the future,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister said simplifying intra-BRICS business will increase mutual trade and investment. “Tax and customs procedures between us five countries are getting easier. The business environment is getting easier with the collaboration between intellectual property rights, and banks. I request the BRICS Business Forum to study the necessary business initiatives to take full advantage of the opportunities thus generated,” he said.
“I would also like to request that priority areas in business be identified among us for the next ten years and based on them blue print of Intra-BRICS collaboration should be made,” Modi added.
The prime minister said the market size, diversity and complementarities of the members of the BRICS countries were very beneficial to each other and urged the forum to map such complementarities in the five countries. “If one BRICS country has technology, the other is related to raw materials or markets. Such possibilities are especially in electric vehicles, digital technology, fertilizer, agricultural products, food processing. I would urge the forum to map such complementarities in five countries. I would also like to suggest that at least five such areas should be identified by the next BRICS Summit in which joint ventures can be formed between us on the basis of complementarities,” he said.
“Important initiatives like innovation BRICS Network, and BRICS Institution for Future Network will be considered during tomorrow’s summit. I request the private sector to join these efforts focused on human resources. Connecting young entrepreneurs with these initiatives will also give more strength to business and innovation,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister said there was a possibility of making travel, business and employment between the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries more easy. He thanked President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro for his government’s decision to give Indians visa-free entry in his country. “I thank the President of Brazil for deciding the visa free entry to Indians. We five countries should also consider mutual social security agreement,” Modi said.
Prime minister Modi is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India’s ties with the world’s five major economies.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...