India’s pro-public health safeguards may be undermined if the proposed India-UK FTA’s provisions on intellectual property, that go beyond the WTO’s TRIPS Agreement as revealed in a leaked text, are implemented, according to MSF (Doctors with Borders), an international medical non-government organisation.

“This...could have a detrimental effect on the sustainable production, registration and supply of affordable, quality-assured generic medicines from India, upon which millions of people around the world rely. MSF, therefore, calls on the UK and Indian governments to remove these proposals including such TRIPS-plus provisions from the UK-India FTA,” the organisation said in a release.

India and the UK started negotiations on a FTA this April, which includes a chapter on IP, besidesgoods, services and some other areas like government procurement, digital trade, labour and environment. While the two countries hoped to wrap up the FTA talks by Diwali this year, lack of agreement in certain crucial areas and the political turmoil in the UK delayed its conclusion.

The chapter on IP was recently leaked by bilateral.org, a non-government body which posts information and supports campaigns related to various trade agreements taking place across the world.

Generic medicines

“Introducing more and more IP hoops for generic manufacturers in India to jump through will have a chilling effect on the country’s ability to supply millions of people around the world with affordable, life-saving generic medicines,” pointed out Leena Menghaney, South Asia Head, MSF’s Access Campaign.

For example, next year, the basic patent on one of the most expensive TB drugs, delamanid, is set to expire, but measures contained in the FTA would delay the availability of more affordable generic delamanid by several years, she said.

India has been particular about not going beyond the provisions in the WTO’s TRIPS Agreement in its bilateral deals with other countries so far. This is because it wants to protect large generic drugs producing industry which not only supplies high quality life saving drugs at affordable prices to Indian people but also to other poorer countries, especially in Africa and Latin America.

“The Indian government must reject these harmful IP provisions and demonstrate its commitment to retaining robust and sustainable production of lifesaving generic medicines at affordable prices,” MSF said.

Given the disastrous consequences this leaked IP chapter could have on the global supply of generic medicines, the UK government should withdraw it completely, it added. India should stay vigilant and not allow barriers to affordable medicines to be written into FTA negotiations.