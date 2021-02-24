India needs to develop steel intellectual property for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan

There is a need to develop intellectual property and technology in the areas of advanced steel and alloys to indigenously satisfy the critical requirements and expand the export horizon, said Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

“We are working to create world-class facilities for metallurgical engineering and development of human resources for the steel sector. Centres of Excellence have been approved to be set up in IITs. Steel Research and Technology Mission of India has been set up to promote collaborative research projects of national importance in iron and steel sectors,” Pradhan said during a virtual address for the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM).

The minister invited the industry to take part in the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced for the speciality steel sector by the government, and called for developing a new manufacturing ecosystem in the country.