‘India not to re-join RCEP talks on existing terms’

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
India will not re-join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on the existing terms as its decision to walk out was primarily to protect the interests of the poor and vulnerable sections, including farmers and the small scale industry, who were threatened by the pact, a senior government official has said.
“Allegations that India spoilt the deal by putting in last-minute deal-breaking conditions are far from the truth. Indian negotiators had been consistently raising concerns on key issues including the unintentional market access it would have to provide to Chinese goods because of relaxed rules of origin (ROO). India could not join an agreement where its primary concerns were ignored,” a government official told BusinessLine.
Fifteen countries, including the ten-member ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, signed the ambitious RCEP deal, which is a free trade pact covering goods, services and investments, on Sunday, and decided to keep the door open for India, which was to be the sixteenth member of the bloc but had exited the negotiations last year due to differences.
Also read: RCEP pact signed: Asia forms the world’s biggest trade bloc
The possibility of India re-joining the talks, however, seems to be a distant proposition as the government’s stated policy now will be to avoid joining free trade agreements (FTAs) which turn out to be a trade pact with China “by stealth”, the official said.
Moreover, India’s trade deficit with RCEP nations increased from $7 billion in 2004 to $78 billion in 2014 while its deficit with China, currently, is more than $50 billion, the official said. The individual FTAs that India has signed with RCEP countries including ones with the ASEAN, South Korea and Japan, too, haven’t worked out to India’s advantage.
Also read: Modi calls for early review of free trade agreement
New Delhi, will instead now focus on possible FTAs with trading partners such as the EU and the US where Indian industry could gain increased market access, but it will continue to be careful, the official added.
On Sunday, RCEP signatory countries stated that they were ready to re-start negotiations with India if it submitted its willingness to join the agreement in writing. They also said that India could participate in its meetings as an observer country prior to its accession.
“India’s concerns were straightforward and were articulated several times during the negotiations. They remain the same,” the official said.
India wanted tough ROO to prevent circumvention by China and consequent flooding of Indian markets with cheap Chinese goods. It also sought an auto trigger mechanism for safeguard duties to protect industry against sudden surge in imports. India did not want to give most favoured nation status in investments (which it gives only to its strategic allies) to all RCEP members, especially China. It also sought a change in the base rate of customs duty from 2014 to 2019 so that duty cuts take place from the levels that existed in 2019 (which is much higher for India in items like electronics).
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...