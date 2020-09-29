India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper tube, pipe imports

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.
The investigation by India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.
The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
Also read: India imposes anti-subsidy duty on imports of copper wire rods from four nations
“The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam collectively account for more than 90 per cent of total imports of subject goods,” the circular said.
In a statement to Reuters, the Vietnamese foreign ministry said Vietnam strictly adhered to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.
“Trade issues between Vietnam and India should be considered objectively, fairly and transparently in accordance with WTO rules, and bilateral and multilateral trade agreements that the two countries both joined,” the ministry’s spokeswoman said in the statement.
Also read: India begins anti-subsidy probe on Chinese export of select yarn
Calls to two Vietnam-based companies named in the Indian investigation were not answered.
