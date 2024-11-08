India plans to set up a mini Silicon Valley for global capacity centres (GCCs) in Goa, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

“Confident that the Centre and the Goa government will create additional framework where high-tech industry will come to Goa in a big way in which we are able to develop the state as a preferred destination for data centres for developing high-quality semiconductor chips, electronics and automobile products,” the Minister said in his virtual address at the Amazing Goa Global Business Summit on Friday.

The Minister also stated that India’s growth story would take the country’s economy $35 trillion in the next 25 years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightfully said the 21st century is India’s century. He also said that the 21st century has stopped being small. What we do today is the best and the biggest,” Goyal said.

The presence of the wellness industry, regenerative tourism, and home stays alongside five-star hotels and cultural tourism make Goa an attractive destination, the Minister said, adding that a recent survey had judged the state as the best wedding destination in India.

The Minister said that while Goa was known for tourism, new futuristic sectors could contribute a lot to the State’s economy. “I think technology like data centres. AI, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food processing. These are areas where Goa holds tremendous potential,” he said.