India, Qatar to set up energy task force

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 11, 2020 Published on December 11, 2020

India and Qatar will be setting up a task force on energy. This was announced after a telecall between Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO Qatar Petroleum.

The call was on promoting Qatari investments in the entire energy value chain in India. This was a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussion with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani last week.

Pradhan said Qatar is a reliable supplier of Liquefied Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas. Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and move beyond the buyer-seller relationship to a comprehensive one, including two-way investments.

Both the Ministers have agreed to set up a Task Force on Energy, represented by Vice-President of Qatar Petroleum and a senior officer from the Petroleum Ministry to identify specific projects in India’s energy sector for Qatari investments.

