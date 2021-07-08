India reports 45,892 daily Covid cases and 817 deaths on Thursday

India reported 45,892 Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 817 deaths, as per Health Ministry data. Currently, there are 4,60,704 active cases in the country, about 1.5 per cent of the total cases. It is to be noted that there is an increase of 784 cases from the previous day’s number of active cases. Also, 44,291 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, aggregating to 2,98,43,825 recoveries across the country, as per the data.

‘Third wave of Covid-19 will not be big if immune-escape mutant does not emerge’

Among all the States, Kerala reported the highest daily Covid cases at 15,600 (148 deaths), followed by Maharashtra (9,558 cases and 326 casualties) in the last 24 hours until 8 am. Meanwhile, the majority of the North-East States recorded an uptick in active cases, with Manipur and Mizoram registering 760 and 548 daily infections, respectively.

Recipe for even more powerful Covid-19 vaccines found

The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.37 per cent, and the daily positivity rate at 2.42 per cent, remaining under 3 per cent for 17 consecutive days. India conducted 18,93,800 tests the previous day, with testing capacity ramped up to 42.52 crore tests.

The country administered 36,48,47,549 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.