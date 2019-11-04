India refuses to join RCEP

India has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact as it could not “compromise” on its core issues.

But the other RCEP members, which includes the ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, have kept the door open for New Delhi to join at a later time once its concerns were addressed.

“India conveyed its decision not to join the RCEP agreement. India has participated in good faith in the RCEP discussions and had negotiated hard with a clear eyed view of our interests. In the given circumstances, we believe not joining the agreement is the right decision,” said MEA (East) Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh addressing a press conference in Bangkok after the RCEP Summit.

However, in the joint statement of the RCEP leaders, India has been given time to sort out its concerns.

“India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved. All RCEP participating countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India’s final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues,” the statement said.

The statement also said that fifteen RCEP countries, with the exception of India, had completed the negotiations for RCEP agreement and would sign the deal next year. “We noted 15 RCEP Participating Countries have concluded text-based negotiations for all 20 chapters and essentially all their market access issues; and tasked legal scrubbing by them to commence for signing in 2020,” the statement said.

Reason behind India’s stance

One of the reasons for India’s decision to quit the trading bloc was the growing pressure from not just the Indian industry asking the government not to open its markets to China, but also from farmer groups.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a forum of over 250 farmers organisations from across the country, has been aggressively protesting against the pact for the past few weeks.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS, had also asked the Prime Minister not to join the RCEP as it would spell doom for the Indian industry, especially the small sector.

Despite protests, India was continuing to negotiate the RCEP as it could result in the world’s largest free trade bloc once concluded. All sixteen members together account for 39 per cent of global GDP, 30 per cent of global trade, 26 per cent of global foreign direct investment flows and 45 per cent of the total population.