India has seen a third consecutive drop in funding in a quarter this year, with the July-September period (Q3) becoming the least-funded quarter in the last five years, according to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn.

The funding in the third quarter stood at $1.5 billion, marking a 29 per cent decrease from the previous quarter and a staggering 54 per cent decline compared to the year-ago period, according to the Tracxn Geo Quarterly India Tech Report.

Declining trend

The report noted that late-stage rounds witnessed a 33 per cent decline, while early-stage and seed-stage funding plummeted by 74 per cent and 75 per cent compared to the same quarter the previous year (Q3 2022), respectively.

In the July-September period, only five funding rounds exceeded $100 million, including companies such as Perfios, Zepto, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Zyber 365, with Perfios leading the way with a Series D round of $229 million.

Only two unicorns were added in Q3 — quick grocery delivery platform Zepto and Web3 and AI-based OS Zyber 365 — representing a 50 per cent decline compared to the previous year.

“Despite facing the challenges of a funding winter, India ranks as the fifth highest funded country in Q3 2023 and maintains its fourth-place position in terms of total funding for the year to date (YTD),” said Neha Singh, Co-Founder, Tracxn.

The report highlights that enterprise applications, fintech, and transportation and logistics tech were the top-performing sectors in Q3 2023.

The funding for enterprise applications rose by 51 per cent, while the fintech sector received $436 million in funding, marking a 68% growth due to the rapid growth seen in the adoption of UPI both in the domestic market and international markets like Bhutan, France, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Singapore.

Additionally, there were 33 acquisitions during the quarter, a 13 per cent decrease from Q3 2022. Some acquisitions included Route Mobile’s acquisition by Proximus Group for $718 million and Marico Limited’s acquisition of Plix for $45.1 million.

Bengaluru emerged as the leader in total funds raised during Q3 2023, followed closely by Mumbai and Noida, reaffirming the significance of these tech hubs in India’s start-up landscape.

Top investors in the July-September period included Accel, Blume, and Peak XV Partners. IPV, 100X.VC, and Titan Capital led the seed investments, while Elevation, Tiger Global Management, and Accel were prominent in early-stage investments.

