India set to become the third largest economy in 2029: SBI report

After surpassing the United Kingdom as the fifth largest economy, India is likely to get the tag of the third largest economy in 2029, according to an assessment by State Bank of India’s economic research department (ERD).

This is a movement of seven places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked the 10 th largest economy.

“India should surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth. This is a remarkable achievement by any standards,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

Interestingly, India had surpassed UK as the 5 th largest economy in December 2021 itself and not recently as is being claimed, he added.

According to the ERD, the share of India’s GDP is now at 3.5 per cent against 2.6 per cent in 2014 and is likely to cross four per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP. The ERD noted that in the coming days India is likely to be the beneficiary as China slows down in terms of new investment intentions.

Ghosh emphasised that global tech major Apple’s recent decision to shift part production of its flagship iPhone 14 model for worldwide shipping from India, with a time lag of just a few weeks post its slated launch on September 7, bears testimony to such an optimism.

“The move by Apple...should open the flood gates for other major conglomerates to follow suit,” he said.

Ghosh said: “At the beginning of 21st century, China embarked on an accelerated growth path occupying the second largest economy tag. We believe, with right policy perspective and realignment in global geopolitics our current estimates might even undergo an upward revision!”

GDP growth rate

Referring to India’s Q1 FY23 GDP growth of 13.5 per cent, he opined that at this rate, India is likely to be the fastest growing economy in the current fiscal.

“Interestingly, even as estimates of India’s GDP growth rate for FY23 currently range from 6.7 per cent to 7.7 per cent, we firmly believe that it is immaterial. In a world that is ravaged by uncertainties, we believe 6 per cent - 6.5 per cent growth is the new normal,” Ghosh said.