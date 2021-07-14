Economy

India should share learnings to combat Delta variant globally: Anand Mahindra

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 14, 2021

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group   -  THE HINDU

Business honcho tweets in response to reports of alarming rise in cases in Indonesia

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday expressed concern over the likely impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19, adding that India should share its learnings with the world to help combat it.

“The Delta variant was clearly a formidable foe. The world is just beginning to face it… We should share our learnings and prevent as much suffering as possible elsewhere,” Mahindra said in a tweet.

Mahindra’s tweet was in reaction to a media report on the rising cases in Indonesia, which has now overtaken India to become the Covid epicentre of Asia. The country’s Covid-19 taskforce announced 47,899 new cases on Tuesday, a record daily increase for the sixth time in the past 10 days. Total infections number over 2.6 million; there were 864 more deaths with the toll exceeding 68,000.

The World Health Organisation has also expressed concern at the alarming rise in cases globally due to the Delta variant.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing on July 12 that the Delta variant is now present in more than 104 countries.

“We expect it to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide,” the WHO chief had said.

Published on July 14, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
