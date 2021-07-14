India should share learnings to combat Delta variant globally: Anand Mahindra

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday expressed concern over the likely impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19, adding that India should share its learnings with the world to help combat it.
“The Delta variant was clearly a formidable foe. The world is just beginning to face it… We should share our learnings and prevent as much suffering as possible elsewhere,” Mahindra said in a tweet.
Covid-19 Delta variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?
Mahindra’s tweet was in reaction to a media report on the rising cases in Indonesia, which has now overtaken India to become the Covid epicentre of Asia. The country’s Covid-19 taskforce announced 47,899 new cases on Tuesday, a record daily increase for the sixth time in the past 10 days. Total infections number over 2.6 million; there were 864 more deaths with the toll exceeding 68,000.
The World Health Organisation has also expressed concern at the alarming rise in cases globally due to the Delta variant.
Delta variant identified in at least 98 countries : WHO Chief
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing on July 12 that the Delta variant is now present in more than 104 countries.
“We expect it to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide,” the WHO chief had said.
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G's fabric care brand Tide's new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible's India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi's State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
