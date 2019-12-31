India speeding up FTA talks with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
India is making efforts to speed up free trade negotiations with the EFTA countries comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Leichtenstein in parallel with its discussions with the European Union on a similar pact.
“Officials in the Commerce Ministry recently held discussions with their counterparts from the EFTA countries on the crucial issues of services, intellectual property rights and rules of origin. The outstanding issues in these areas were discussed as a way forward to re-start the negotiations,” an official told BusinessLine.
India’s focus on putting the stalled free trade talks, officially called the broad-based trade and investment agreement (BTIA), with both the EFTA and the EU back on track assumes greater importance given the fact that the country walked out of the ASEAN-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involving 16 countries in November 2019.
“EFTA countries are significant trade partners for India. India exported goods worth about $2 billion to the bloc in 2018 and imports were around $1.7 billion. There is enormous opportunity for the amount to go up if there is a free trade pact. Moreover, India also hopes to gain significantly in services,” the official said.
Although talks on the India-EFTA BTIA were launched in 2008, shortly after the India-EU BTIA negotiations began, they were put on hold in 2013 due to disagreement over a number of issues. Talks resumed in 2016 but significant progress has not been made due to lingering differences in areas such as IPR, services and rules of origin.
“IPR is an important area for both India and the EFTA countries, especially Switzerland, which is home to a large number of pharmaceutical giants. This is a sensitive area as while the EFTA wants India to make its IPR laws favourable to patent holding drug majors, India has to protect the interests of its generic producers. The current talks are therefore focussed on ironing out this contentious issue,” the official said.
Rule of origin is another major issue that needs to be sorted out as it was one of the major reasons for collapse of talks with RCEP members. “India wants strict ROO so that third countries can’t take advantage of the free trade pact by supplying their items through the markets of the partner country,” the official said.
Good offers in the services sector are also important for India as it has a booming service economy and is especially interested in greater access for its work force in other countries.
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
We are finally stepping in to 2020, the year that seemed far in to the future. So far away that many companies ...
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...