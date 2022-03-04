India studying West’s sanctions on Russia to decide on alternative payment mechanism for trade

India is watching out for additional economic sanctions that the Western countries may impose on Russia before it puts in place an alternative payment mechanism, possibly an arrangement for rupee-rouble trade, to help exporters get paid for their shipments, a source close to the development has said.

A high-level inter-ministerial task force, led by Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, is examining the feasibility of a rupee-rouble arrangement, which may face a challenge if the rouble continues to depreciate against the dollar, the source said.

Others in the task force include Secretaries and senior officials from Ministries and Departments such as Consumer Affairs & Food, Fertilisers, Petroleum, Commerce and External Affairs.

The US, the EU and the UK have, currently, blocked several prominent Russian banks from the SWIFT payment mechanism, but product specific restrictions have not been imposed.

“Today, because of the sanctions, transactions with Russia can’t happen in dollar or euro. But there is no restriction on doing barter trading or a currency swap kind of arrangement like rupee-rouble trade. However, if the sanctions become product specific, the situation will be more problematic,” the source said.

Pending payments

As estimated $400-500 million pending payments due to Indian exporters is stuck in Russia. While the priority of the government is to get that payment in, it is also looking at how trade could continue. India’s annual trade with Russia is around $11 billion with a little over $3 billion of exports taking place in 2021.

Putting in place a rupee-rouble payment mechanism, on the lines of the mechanism that was successfully used with Iran for some years when it came under US sanctions, would have several challenges. This includes the danger of a continuous fall in the value of rouble and difficulty to find a bank that would not face the risk of Western sanctions, the source added.

The rupee-rouble payment system would require a Russian bank to open an account in an Indian bank and vice versa. “Under the mechanism, both sides will mutually agree to hold currency for items worth say $100 million. So, Indian exporter will be paid in rupee and India will pay in roubles for what it imports. There has to be a notional value of equivalence let us say in euro or dollar as the value needs to be pegged somewhere. This can be for a short period,” the source explained.

The danger is if the rouble keeps falling against the dollar and euro. “Then we may be left holding the rouble in our account there and trading may not happen. It will be only one way trading. India will export and get paid in rupees but we will not get back the real money from there,” he said.

Finding banks in India not exposed to the dollar or euro and a partner bank in Russia not under sanctions is another challenge that the government will have to weigh in.

The option suggested by exporters of allowing payments through entities in third countries such as Hong Kong or UAE may also be difficult as much of the trading is monopolised by a few Russian oligarchs who are getting covered under the economic sanctions.

“It is an evolving situation and we are closely watching international developments. We hope to come up with a suitable solution soon,”the source said.