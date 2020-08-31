India targets 100 MT coal gasification by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Coal Gasification and Liquefaction is no more an aspiration, but a requirement, according to Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

An official statement said that India aims for 100 million tonnes (MT) coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over ₹4 lakh crores.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Coal Ministry, Joshi said that the government has provided for a concession of 20 per cent on revenue share of coal used for gasification. He emphasised that this will boost production of synthetic natural gas, energy fuel, urea for fertilisers and production of other chemicals. This has been done for encouraging use of clean sources of fuel.

Coal India Limited has also planned to set up at least three gasification plants (besides Dankuni) on Build Own Operate basis through global tendering and has signed an agreement with GAIL for marketing synthetic natural gas, Joshi added.