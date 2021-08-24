India targets $46-b goods exports, including $16-b engineering products, to ASEAN in FY22: Patel

India hopes to export goods worth $46 billion to the ASEAN countries in 2021-22 to reach the target of $400 billion set for merchandise exports for the fiscal, Minister of State for Commerce Anupriya Patel has said.

Of this, engineering goods exports to the bloc are likely to be worth $16 billion with both India and the ASEAN focussing on increasing ties in the area, the Minister said at the India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit organised by EEPC India.

India’s goods exports to the 10-member ASEAN were at $31.5 billion (with overall goods exports from India at $292 billion) and reaching the target of $46 billion would call for an increase of around 50 per cent over last year.

“ASEAN, with over 15 per cent share in India’s global engineering shipment, is likely to be a key region to focus with a target of around $16 billion of exports for 2021-22,” the Minister said.

India’s engineering exports to the world during the first four months (April-July) of fiscal 2021-22 were $35.3 billion and may touch $105 billion by the end of the fiscal, per industry estimates.

Patel talked about re-arrangement of global value chains due to Covid-19 and said that both India and ASEAN can play an increasingly important role in the emerging order.

ASEAN plays an important role as a source of raw material and intermediary engineering products for India, pointed out Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das.

She stated that investment flows were also substantial both ways with ASEAN accounting for 18 per cent of investment flows into India since 2000.

“India has an FTA with ASEAN spanning goods, services and investment. India strongly feels that an early review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement is essential towards realising the full potential of our trade ties,” she said.

Key points

Das said that Indian Missions/Posts had been identified as the key points of support for expanding India’s exports in the markets abroad, and were being encouraged to carve out a space for India as a reliable and low-cost alternative manufacturing destination in the world.

“Engineering has emerged an important component of the growing India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership, especially with the involvement of Indian engineering MSMEs,” she said.