India to add 20GW wind capacity by 2025: GWEC

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
India will install 20GW of wind capacity over 2021-25, according to the India wind energy market outlook released by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) on Monday.
About 90 per cent of this capacity addition will come from Central tenders, followed by corporate procurement and lastly State markets, GWEC said.
Currently, India has a pipeline of 10.3GW in Central and State markets, which is expected to drive installations until 2023 in the market. The market post-2023 is likely to be driven by 10GW of new capacity awards to wind, majorly in hybrid formats, GWEC said.
The linking of utility-scale wind and solar technology will be a crucial lever for the volumes, it added. Over the past two years, wind capacity awarded by the Centre fell from a high of 6.4GW in 2018 to 1GW in 2020. Volume awarded through hybrid tenders, however, has risen from 0.8GW in 2018 to 2.8GW in 2020.
“Notification of new tenders and pricing fitment of the hybrid tender will remain crucial for the opening of hybrid volume,” the outlook said.
In its previous outlook, GWEC had anticipated 2020 to be a break-out year for wind installations owing to the large pipeline and policy interventions to ease execution bottlenecks.
“The advent of the auction regime in 2017 led to large orders but also impacted prices, evacuation availability, and land preference for the projects. In early 2020, many policy interventions took place to iron out the execution bottlenecks,” it said.
However, nearly six months were wiped out due to Covid. “Only 1.1 GW was realised; and nearly 0.8-1GW of capacity scheduled for commissioning in the year slipped into 2021. Also, around 1.1GW of capacity was backed out by developers or not granted date of commissioning extensions, against the outlook of 3.3 GW,” GWEC added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...