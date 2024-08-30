India will hold talks with Bangaldesh’s government on its development projects stalled because of the political turmoil once normalcy returns in the neighbouring country, per the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Our projects in Bangladesh have been impacted and stalled because of the law and order situation. Security is another concern. We hope normalcy returns and then we will engage with interim government,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing on Friday.

New Delhi is concerned about the fate of an estimated $4-5 billion of credit and grants that have been already disbursed to Bangladesh for various development projects that are now stuck, sources said. These projects are in various sectors such as roads, railways, irrigation, shipping and ports.

Shared aspirations

Jaiswal said that the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, in his recent introductory meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, discussed several aspects of bilateral relationship. “He also talked about India wanting to continue to work with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both countries for prosperity, security and development,” Jaiswal said.

On former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has taken refuge in India after she was forced to flee her country following protests against her government, the Spokesperson reiterated India’s stated position. “... As we stated earlier, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh came to India at a very short notice for reasons of safety. We have nothing further to add on the matter,” Jaiswal said.

‘Misleading report’

The MEA also dismissed reports by US’ CNN on the flood situation in Bangladesh which suggested that it may have been caused by the release of water from the Dumbur dam in Tripura.

“We have seen the CNN report on the flood situation in Bangladesh. Its narrative is misleading and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. This is factually not correct and ignores the facts mentioned in the press releases issued by the Government of India clarifying the situation. They have also ignored that we have regular and timely exchange of data and critical information between the two countries through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management,” Jaiswal said.

