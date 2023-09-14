The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council expects exponential growth in technical textile exports in coming months on back rebound in global economic growth.

Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman, Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council said the technical textiles segment has emerged as an essential component in every facet of modern life.

“Though India is currently at the developing stage of this segment, very soon the industry is going to see India emerge as one of the leading manufacturing and exporting countries in the world,” he added at the event to honour the highest technical textile exporters from the country.

The Ministry of Textiles has given the mandate to MATEXIL to promote technical textiles exports in addition to manmade fibre textiles exports. The council announced the new name and logo for MATEXIL replacing the old name of the council, SRTEPC.

Some of the leading corporates from textile industry which received awards include Reliance Industries, Arvind Ltd, Welspun Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills, Shriram Rayons and Bombay Dyeing.