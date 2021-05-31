India to host BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet today

India will host a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers from BRICS countries on Tuesday to discuss issues of mutual interest such as Covid-19 cooperation and reforming the multilateral system.

Since India is currently the chair of the BRICS alliance, which also includes Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will chair the meeting, according to an official release from the MEA.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Minister Wang Yi and South African Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, are expected to participate.

"The Ministers are expected to exchange views on the Covid-19 pandemic situation..," the release said.

Strengthening multilateral system

The Ministers are also likely to discuss the need for strengthening and reforming the multilateral system with a view to enhancing its capacity to effectively address the diverse challenges of the present times and to adapt them to contemporary realities, the release added.

The other areas of focus are global and regional issues of concern including sustainable development and countering terrorism besides ways to enhance intra-BRICS cooperation, especially people-to-people cooperation, the release said.