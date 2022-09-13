India to host over 200 meetings of G20 after assuming Presidency in December, says MEA

India will host over 200 meetings of the G20 group across the country after assuming Presidency of the strategic multilateral forum on December 1, 2022 for a one-year period, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

“The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on September 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi,” per a statement issued by the MEA on Tuesday.

Focus areas

While the focus areas are still being formulated, conversations are expected to revolve around subjects such as equitable and sustainable growth, LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment); women’s empowerment; digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health, agriculture and education to commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism, the release highlighted.

Other areas of prominence would be climate financing, circular economy, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, developmental cooperation, fight against economic crime and multilateral reforms, it said.

The G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies, has 20 members who together account for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

The members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, the US and the European Union.

The G20 currently comprises the finance track, the Sherpa track and ten engagement groups of private sector/civil society/independent bodies.

The finance track has eight work streams which include global macroeconomic policies, infrastructure financing, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, health finance, international taxation and financial sector reforms.

The 12-work streams of the Sherpa track are anti-corruption, agriculture, culture, development, digital economy, employment, environment and climate, education, energy transition, health, trade and investment and tourism.