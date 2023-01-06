India will host a virtual summit of about 120 countries of the ‘global south’ next week to discuss their priorities and perspectives on a common platform.

The virtual summit is significant as India currently holds the presidency of the G20 group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier indicated that priorities would be shaped in consultation with developing countries.

Heads of government, Foreign Ministers and Finance Ministers will participate in the ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ where discussions will range from financial development to energy security in developing nations, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing on Friday.

“We would like to hear from countries that are not members of the G20, to share with us as to what they think in their scheme of things could be included in the discourse within the framework of the G20,” Kwatra said.

The summit, planned on January 12-13, will be on the theme ‘unity of voice, unity of purpose’.

India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world, he said.

Kwatra pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine had impacted many developing countries.

“Often the concerns of the developing world do not receive due attention and space on the global stage,” he said.

India’s ongoing presidency of the G20 provides it with a special and strong opportunity to channelise these inputs into the deliberations and discourse of the G20, the Secretary said.

At the end of the summit, a summary detailing priorities and perspectives of the developing countries will be shared, Kwatra added.

