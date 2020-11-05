India to push for Italian investments at Modi-Conte summit

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
India and Italy are set to sign a number of agreements in the areas of trade, environment, media, film-making, investments and fisheries at the virtual bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday.
“India will explore the possibility of enhancing Italian investments in India, increasing defence cooperation and promoting manufacturing under ‘Make in India’,” according to a source tracking the meeting.
Italy, on its part, is keen to promote greater linkages with India in digital technology and e-governance, get involved in advanced manufacturing, retain the market in India’s defence sector and make India a destination for Italian pension funds, the source said.
“Italy’s agenda is also likely to include promotion of two-way investment in areas like green and circular economy, energy transition, health and pharmaceuticals, food processing, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing given the high degree of complementarities between the two economies,” the source added.
India and Italy may hold discussions on their mutual interest in ensuring a progress in the India-EU Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), stuck for the last few years, as it could potentially benefit both countries.
After Brexit, Italy is the third-largest EU economy holding immense potential for partnership for Make in India, the source said. It is India’s fifth-largest trading partner in the EU with bilateral trade at €9.52 billion in 2019. India ranks No 16 as the country of origin of Italian imports, accounting for 1.2 per cent of the country’s imports.
At the summit, India will thank Italy for agreeing to host the G20 summit in 2021 at the country’s request, in exchange for India hosting it in 2022.
India will join the G20 Troika with Italy and Saudi Arabia from January 1, 2021; India and Italy will be part of the Troika for two years, 2021 and 2022, when India takes over as the G-20 chair.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...