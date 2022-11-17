India will launch negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with a region next week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said negotiations were ongoing with a number of countries, including the UK, the European Union, Canada and Israel.

"Next week, we will launch one more very important FTA," Goyal said here at a function of consumer electronics.

Though the minister did not disclose the name of the region, there is a likelihood that the talks may start with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

India implemented a free trade pact with the UAE in May this year.

In a free trade agreement, two countries or regions either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also ease norms to promote trade and investments.

Goyal said the world sees huge opportunities in India and that is the reason for increasing engagement with India.

He also said the country's economy may touch $30 trillion by 2047 and if things perform "slightly better", it may touch $49 trillion.