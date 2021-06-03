India, UK collaborate on industrial energy efficiency

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
India and the UK have launched a new workstream to promote industrial energy efficiency, under the Clean Energy Ministerial's (CEM) Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI), the Ministry of Power said on Monday.
The 12th CEM is being organised virtually by Chile with coordination by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) from May 31 to June 6.
The objective of the new collaboration is to infuse green technologies and stimulate demand for low-carbon industrial material, the Ministry said in a statement. The IDDI initiative has been supported by Germany and Canada, with more countries expected to join soon, it added.
India and the UK last month agreed on a joint roadmap for climate action by 2030 in a virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.
The partnership includes new collaboration on clean energy transition and protecting forests and joint leadership to develop resilient infrastructure in climate vulnerable countries.
India remains committed to cut emissions intensity per unit of GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030, Power Secretary Alok Kumar said at CEM. However, this commitment hinges on an effective deployment of low carbon technologies in energy Intensive sectors like Iron & Steel, Cement and Petrochemicals.
The Scottish city of Glasgow will host the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November. In February, Modi had also met with COP26 President and British MP Alok Sharma on his trip to New Delhi.
