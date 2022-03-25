India-UK conclude second round of FTA negotiations

India and the United Kingdom have concluded the second round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with discussions taking place in as many as 26 policy areas, according to the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

“A delegation of Indian officials undertook technical talks in London. The negotiations were conducted in a hybrid fashion, with some negotiators in a dedicated UK negotiations facility, and others attending virtually,” an official statement issued on Friday pointed out. The round took place on March 17.

The third round of negotiations will be hosted by India in April 2022.

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan formally launched the India-UK FTA negotiations on January 13 this year, setting a year-end deadline for concluding the agreement. The two Ministers also expressed hopes of finalising an interim deal comprising a limited number of items within a few months.

On January 28, India and the UK concluded the first round of negotiations covering 26 policy areas including trade in goods, trade in services including financial services & telecommunications, investment, intellectual property, customs and trade facilitation, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, competition, gender, government procurement, SMEs, sustainability, transparency, trade and development, geographical Indication and digital.

The India-UK bilateral trading relationship is already significant, and both sides have agreed to double that bilateral trade from about $50 billion at present to $100 billion by 2030, as part of Roadmap 2030 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021.