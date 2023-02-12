India, Brazil and the US, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards setting up a global biofuel alliance along with other interested countries.

“This alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

It will place emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, development of concrete policy lesson-sharing, and provision of technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide, it added.

Also read: ‘Increased E&P, import diversification, biofuels part of India’s four-plank energy security strategy’

The alliance shall work in collaboration with and complement the relevant existing regional and international agencies, as well as initiatives in the bioenergy, bio-economy, and energy transition fields more broadly, including the Clean Energy Ministerial Biofuture Platform, the Mission Innovation Bioenergy initiatives, and the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP), MoPNG said.

The global biofuel alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency and was announced by Oil Minister H S Puri during the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru earlier this week.