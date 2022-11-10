There has been a significant growth in India-US economic relations driven by common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Addressing the India-US CEO Forum, jointly with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo virtually, Goyal pointed out that such dialogues were important in leveraging the momentum, according to an official statement issued by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The CEO Forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Lockheed Martin President & CEO James Taiclet.

“The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, health care and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure, energy, water and environment, infrastructure and manufacturing, financial services, trade and investments, among others,” the release said..

Related Stories Q2 results: IHCL’s posts net profit of ₹122 crore IHCL’s revenue grew 67% to ₹1,258 crore READ NOW

Raimando pointed out that the insightful identification of common focus areas will further bolster the bilateral partnership between the two nations, the release added.

Senior government functionaries, including Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, participated in the meeting.