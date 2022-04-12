India-US commit to expedite delivery of Covid-19 vaccines under quad initiative

India and the US have committed to expedite delivery of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured under the quad vaccine partnership at the Biological E facility in India to countries of the Indo-Pacific and beyond and to diversify the basket of vaccines in the context of changes in the global demand and supply landscape.

At the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue among US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Washington on Monday, the two sides also decided to promote reciprocal participation of US and Indian vendors in each other’s defence supply chains.

“They appreciated US-India collaboration in vaccine R&D and production, including the Janssen and Corbevax vaccines being manufactured by Biological E, and the Novovax vaccines by Serum Institute of India, and expressed appreciation that due to efforts to increase manufacturing, safe, effective, and affordable Covid vaccines are readily available to third countries, further strengthening global vaccination efforts,” per a joint statement issued by the ministers after their meeting.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to facilitate joint research and information sharing, and work together to address barriers to pandemic-related vaccines and medical production so that global supply chains for vaccines are more resilient, stable, and predictable.

The ministers also welcomed the progress made towards implementation of the industrial security agreement to facilitate collaboration on cutting edge defense technologies between industries. “Acknowledging India’s focus on developing its domestic capabilities and helping to ensure reliable defense supplies, the ministers committed to work closely across their respective governments on co-production, co-development, cooperative testing of advanced systems, investment promotion, and the development of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India,” the declaration emphasised.

To further enhance defence industrial cooperation in the naval sector, both sides agreed to explore possibilities of utilising the Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance of ships of the US Maritime Sealift Command (MSC) to support mid-voyage repair of US Naval ships.

The 2+2 dialogue is a meeting between foreign and defence ministers of India and its allies to discuss strategic and security issues.