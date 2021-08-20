India, US in talks to boost bilateral trade to touch $500-billion mark

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed with US Ambassador to India Atul Keshap ways to further bilateral trade under the Joe Biden regime to touch the target of $500 billion.
“I had a very spirited exchange of views with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal about how US-India trade can and should attain the $500-billion vision set by Potus. Across our over two-hour discussion we agreed that our great democracies should work more closely to advance our mutual prosperity,” Keshap said in a tweet on Friday.
India and the US were close to signing a Free Trade Agreement under previous US President Donald Trump, but the pact could not be sealed as New Delhi was not able to meet steep demands made by the US in areas such as medical equipment and some farm products.
However, the Biden government may not be ready to pursue the abandoned free trade talks with India at the moment. Goyal, in an interaction with exporters in Mumbai on Thursday, said that the US had indicated that it was not interested in getting into FTAs with other countries as of now.
The two sides, nonetheless, are keen to resolve market access issues such as addressing non-trade barriers, entering into mutual recognition agreements and brining into alignment various standards for products, he said.
“Some trade talks are happening between officials of India and the US in the virtual mode but serious discussions on ways to push trade haven’t started yet,” an official said, adding that matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and environment was priority for the new government.
The US was India’s second largest trading partner in 2021-22, after China, accounting for $51.6 billion exports and $28.8 billion imports.
