Disruptions in India’s trade with Bangladesh have been largely addressed and the government is hoping for full restoration of exports and imports as soon as possible, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has said.

“We are monitoring the trade which is happening across the borders and we feel that whatever disruptions were there, they have been largely addressed. We also believe that that there should be improvement in trade. Whatever best efforts we can make for improving trade, we should do that and we are doing that,” Barthwal said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The borders between India and Bangladesh, which had stopped functioning last week after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India amidst widespread violence in her country, have subsequently opened, another official said.

“The border posts have now opened and trucks are moving between the two countries,” the official told businessline.

India has robust trade and economic relations with Bangladesh which is its biggest trade partner in South Asia. Its exports to Bangladesh in 2023-24 were valued at $11.1 billion, while imports were lower at $1.8 billion. Several Indian companies in sectors such as garments, FMCG, automobiles and personal care products, are operating in Bangladesh and are worried about how things pan out in the country.

On August 5, Hasina left her country after anti-government protestors converged in Dhaka. She took refuge in India temporarily and is in negotiations with some other countries for asylum.

An interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is now in charge in Bangladesh.

India is now in touch with the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community and Hindus in the country, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.