India warns UK at WTO of retaliation if safeguard measures on steel not withdrawn

India has warned the UK that it may suspend trade concessions or other obligations equivalent to the adverse effects of the safeguard measures imposed on certain Indian steel products imposed by the country if no agreement is reached on compensation between the two within 30 days of consultations at the WTO.

“India estimates that the safeguard measures (on steel) have resulted in the decline of exports to the tune of 219 thousand metric tonnes on which the duty collection would be $247.7 million. If no agreement is reached on the compensation within 30 days of the consultations, India reserves its right to suspend concessions or other obligations substantially equivalent to the adverse effects of the measures....,” it said in a notification to the WTO’s Committee on Safeguards on Thursday.

The UK disagreed with India’s views on the measures but agreed to discuss adequate means of compensation, the notification pointed out. Safeguard measures include tariff increases to check increased imports of particular products that have caused ‘serious injury’ to domestic producers.

In June this year, the UK announced that the safeguard measures on five steel categories, which were due to expire in June, would be extended for a further two years.

Thus total steel items, on which safeguard import tariffs of 25 per cent (imposed on quantities outside quotas) would continue till June 2024, increased to 15 products.

India-UK talks

India and the UK held consultations on August 5 virtually to discuss the extensions by the UK, of the safeguard on steel products originally applied by the European Union. New Delhi expressed its concerns regarding legal inconsistencies of both the original and the extended measures by the UK, particularly with reference to, the evidence of serious injury notified to the WTO, duration of the safeguard measures exceeding three years, nature of investigation conducted by the UK on the concerned domestic industry, and non-review of the pace of liberalisation.

“India submitted its concerns to the UK regarding the manner in which safeguard measures have been extended violating the provisions of GATT 1994 and the Agreement on Safeguards, and requested compensation, under Article 8.1 of the Agreement on Safeguards,” the notification stated.

The suspensions of concessions and other obligations will continue to apply until the safeguard measures of the UK are lifted, India said.