‘India will struggle to post 5% GDP growth in 2020’

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
India will “struggle” to achieve 5 per cent GDP growth in 2020 as the significant deceleration in past few quarters was largely owing to credit squeeze which is a cyclical problem, said noted American economist Steve Hanke.
Hanke, who currently teaches applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in the US, pointed out that India experienced an unsustainable credit boom, and now the chickens are coming to roost with a massive pile of non-performing loans piled up, primarily at the state-owned banks.
“The slowdown in India is related to a credit squeeze, which is a cyclical problem — not a structural problem... As a result, India will struggle to make a GDP growth rate of 5 per cent in 2020,” he told PTI in an interview.
He also noted that India is already highly protectionist.
India, which till recently was hailed as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter of 2019-20.
This has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation.
Hanke, who had served on former US President Ronald Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, further said that the Modi government has failed to make any big economic reforms.
Hanke opined that the Modi government seems to have little interest in making tough and required economic reforms.
“Instead, the Modi government has focussed on two things that are destabilising and potentially explosive: ethnicity and religion.
“This is a deadly cocktail. Indeed, many believe that under Modi, India is already being transformed from the ‘world’s largest democracy’ into the ‘world’s largest police state’,” the eminent economist, who is also a senior fellow and director of the Troubled Currencies Project at the Cato Institute in Washington said.
E-mail queries sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking comments did not elicit any response.
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
From baby steps in 2001, India has come a long way in the green building movement. The Indian Green Building ...
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...