Indian carriers are more vulnerable to engine woes and supply chain challenges than their global peers due to a higher percent of narrow-body planes in overall fleet, aviation consultancy CAPA said on Thursday.

“ The narrowbody share of the Indian fleet is amongst the highest in the world and the re-engined aircraft (Airbus A320Neo and Boeing 737 Max ) account for a higher share of the narrowbody fleet than in any other country. India is therefore particularly impacted by engine supply chain issues,” CAPA India said.

Narrowbody planes accounted for 80 per cent of Indian airlines’ fleet in FY 2020. In case of China it was 81 per cent. But in eight of the ten largest aviation markets including Japan, US, Brazil, the share of narrowbodies was 40-67 per cent.

Grounded aircrafts

In its recently released mid-year outlook CAPA India said 150 Indian aircraft are on ground due to supply chain and other issues. This could increase to 200 by March 2024 with IndiGo accounting for nearly half of those grounded planes. “ Our research indicates that by end of Q2 FY 2025 an additional 30-40 geared turbo fan powered aircraft may be grounded,” it said. Airlines incur 0.8-1 million cost per aircraft and grounding results in revenue loss of $ 1.4-2 million per aircraft. While airlines are leasing planes to cover for grounded aircraft these add to costs and complexities.

The problem is not limited to Pratt & Whitney built engines. According to the aviation consultancy, Indian carriers would need to replace nearly 250 CFM-made LEAP engines in FY 2025. These engines power Airbus A320Neo and Boeing 737 Max planes. Early replacements are required as LEAP engines are witnessing a lower on-wing time due to hot and dusty environment in India.