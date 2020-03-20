Indian Chamber of Commerce suggests policy interventions to counter COVID-19 impact

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The Indian Chamber of Commerce has urged the Centre to announce a stimulus package aimed at increasing the spending power of consumers.
"With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, economies and financial markets across the world are in a tailspin. The need of the hour is to continue with innovative steps and deliver growth supportive measures to support financial markets and the real economy through coordinated policy actions," ICC said in a press release.
ICC has shared with the Government the suggestions of a survey of its members. The suggestions include stimulus to increase the spending power of consumers; allowing companies the option to restructure loans for one year without additional charges; and relaxation of NPA norms for 6 months so that default will be eligible for being termed as a NPA account.
Further, banks should enhance working capital limits up to 20 per cent of existing limit to ensure funding of inventory pile-up. This will be subject to companies being able to provide sufficient drawing power to banks.
Allowing interest subvention on working capital limits by 2 per cent per annum to all industry players for 6 months, to balance the extra interest cost incurred in holding extra inventory.
To ensure that job losses do not happen, RBI should allow corporates a one-year moratorium to allow them enough time to manage cash flows until the crisis blows over.
A mortgage holiday for a specified period of one year. Suitable cut in policy rates so that consumption and investment do not come to a standstill
Across-the-board reduction of GST rates, cutting fuel prices and specific relief to sectors such as travel & hospitality, retail and entertainment directly affected by the coronavirus.
"All the above requested measures are temporary till the global markets stabilise in 3 to 6 months and will give a boost to the economy," said Mayank Jalan, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...