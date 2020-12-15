Indian chemical sector can emerge as global manufacturing hub: Gowda

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Indian chemical and petrochemical sector has huge potential to emerge as global manufacturing hub, and the government was working on a plan to provide world class infrastructure and logistics for making this happen, said Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, D V Sadananda Gowda, said on Tuesday.
Talking at a virtual conference organised by Assocham in connection with its Foundation Week here, Gowda said this could be achieved if the industry and the government worked together. “The sector has great opportunity to leverage on its talent pool and resources to attain a successful position in the world market. India has been increasing its export of chemical products in the recent years, so growth will also be a factor of buoyant exports,” he said.
India’s long-term growth scenario, supported by strong macro fundamentals, bodes well for chemical manufacturing companies. The chemical sector has a network of 200 national laboratories and 1,300 research and development (R&D) centres which provide a strong base to become innovation oriented.
Shifting focus towards R&D would also facilitate growing opportunities which could propel Indian chemical industry to become global manufacturing hub and penetrate global value chain, he added.
“The future of manufacturing sector in India is promising. Our manufacturing base has become mature and can rise up to occasion whenever necessary…. The government has taken several measures to boost competitiveness of the manufacturing sector. As a result of proactive and business friendly approach of the government, India had done extremely well in consecutive ease of doing business reports of the World Bank,” the Minister said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
I am 34-year-old, single, male, earning ₹30,000 per month. I don’t have term insurance . I searched some term ...
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...