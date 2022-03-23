Indian consumers are cautiously optimistic about their financial situation, balancing savings and non-discretionary spends, according to a report by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP).

DTTILLP’s latest Global State of the Consumer Tracker indicates a ray of positivity amongst consumers, who are now cautiously balancing their happiness and spending, and saving more for the future.

As per the report, 77 per cent of consumers are optimistic that the financial situation will improve within the next three years as workplaces are opening and Covid-19 cases are decreasing.

However, consumers are concerned about the rising prices of essentials (71 per cent ). Hence, a majority of them are delaying expensive purchases (61 per cent ) and using credit cards to stretch paycheques (59 per cent ). Around 87 per cent of the Indian respondents in the age group 35-54 (working population) are concerned about inflation.

Further, 54 per cent of consumers have increased their savings for a secure tomorrow.

Despite all concerns, there is optimism among consumers, who are prioritising shopping, recreational, and entertainment activities.

The Indian consumers surveyed plan to spend on personal care and clothing (14 per cent ), recreation, entertainment, and leisure travel (14 per cent ), followed by electronics and home furnishings (11 per cent ), and restaurants (8 per cent ).

Around 72 per cent of the respondents are planning to buy a vehicle in the next six months, with 83 per cent of them going for a new vehicle. Further, 84 per cent of consumers plan to spend on leisure travel in the next four weeks; 69 per cent feel safe about flying; and 71 per cent feel safe staying in a hotel.

Business travel is also getting back to normal with 83 per cent of consumers likely to travel within the next three months.

“With corporate India returning to “business as usual” and travel restrictions gradually easing, Indians have resumed their business travels,” the report said.

Porus Doctor, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, DTTILLP, said, “The first three months of 2022 have been an adventurous roller-coaster ride with Indians witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 (Omicron variant), leading to a surge in prices of everyday items, supply chain disruptions, etc. Indian consumers are showing a propensity to save more as the immediate future seems uncertain.”