Indian economy likely to maintain 9% GDP growth this fiscal and in FY23: ICRA

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The Indian economy is expected to maintain real GDP growth of 9 per cent each in FY2022 and FY2023, amidst the uncertainty ignited by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to ICRA.
The credit rating agency has estimated the net loss to the Indian economy from the pandemic at ₹39.30 lakh crore during FY2021-23.
ICRA noted that the available data (high frequency indicators) for Q3 (October-December) FY2022 does not offer convincing evidence that the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) criteria of a durable and sustainable growth recovery has been met, to confirm a change in the Monetary Policy stance to neutral in February 2022.
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd, said: “The data for October-November 2021 does not point to a broad-basing of the growth recovery in India.
“After the higher-than-expected net cash outgo sought under the second supplementary demand for grants, the pace of actual Government spending is likely to determine whether the pace of GDP growth meaningfully exceeds 6.0-6.5 per cent in Q3 FY2022.”
Nayar expects the percentage of double-vaccinated adults to rise to 85-90 per cent by March 2022.
She observed that while the announcement of booster doses and vaccines for the 15-18 age group is welcome, it remains to be seen whether all the existing vaccines would offer adequate protection against the new Omicron variant to avert a third wave in India.
“In any case, fresh restrictions being introduced by several states to curb the spread of Covid-19 may temporarily interrupt the economic recovery, especially in the contact-intensive sectors in Q4 (January-March) FY2022.
“We are maintaining our forecast of a 9 per cent GDP expansion in FY2022, with a clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal parts of the economy, and the large gaining at the cost of the small,” Nayar said.
Looking ahead, ICRA expects the economy to maintain a similar 9 per cent growth in FY2023. However, the expansion in FY2023 is expected to be more meaningful and tangible than the base effect-led rise in FY2022.
“Based on our assumptions of the GDP growth if the Covid-19 pandemic had not emerged vs. the actual shrinkage that occurred in FY2021 and the expected recovery in the next two years, the net loss to the Indian economy from the pandemic during FY2021-23 is estimated at Rs. 39.3 lakh crore, in real terms,” Nayar said.
In ICRA’s view, rising consumption will push capacity utilisation above the crucial threshold of 75 per cent by the end of 2022, which should then trigger a broad-based pick-up in private sector investment activity in 2023. The rating agency also expects the visibility of tax revenue growth to spur faster Government spending in 2022.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...