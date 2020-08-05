Indian Energy Exchange in talks for gas venture stake sale, says CEO

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is in talks with strategic investors to sell a minority stake in its fledgling gas unit.
The largest electricity trading platform in India may sell as much as 49 per cent in the venture in a series of deals, Rajiv Srivastava, CEO of IEX said in an interview. The first accord may be signed in three months, he said. State-run gas supplier GAIL India Ltd. in June said it was considering buying a stake.
The zero-debt company is pinning its hopes on India’s plans to expand the use of natural gas to quell chronic air pollution choking its cities. The government aims to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent over the next decade from about 6 per cent and is seeking $60 billion of investment in pipelines, city distribution and import terminals.
Natural gas trading opportunities exceed those in power transactions, Srivastava said. “We don’t need money to run the gas exchange, clearly, we need partnerships” to expand the market, he said, explaining the reasons for seeking a stake sale.
Still, India needs “a few policy enablers” for the gas market to take off, Srivastava said, and IEX is working with the government on areas including pricing, taxation and transmission to boost the fuel’s appeal, he added.
IEX’s shares have outperformed India’s equity benchmark this year and analysts expect they will continue to do so for the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, the electricity sector is throwing up new growth opportunities, as buyers increasingly avoid being locked into years-long contracts and turn to spot or shorter-term purchases.
Along with an increase in shorter-term contracts, the burgeoning market for exchange-traded power will help the company deliver “double-digit growth” in revenue and profit in each of the next three years, Srivastava said.
Nearly 87 per cent of India’s electricity is sold through long-term contracts spanning as many as 25 years. Exchanges get barely 5 per cent of the total share.
Srivastava said that share could rise five-fold in as many years as old contracts expire, regulations change and the exchange rolls out new products such as longer-duration contracts.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
The fund’s returns have been on par with, or better than, its benchmark over 1, 3 & 5 years
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...