Indian EV industry to represent ₹50,000 cr opportunity by 2025, Covid-19 to accelerate its adoption: Report

Electric vehicles in India could represent a ₹50,000 crore opportunity by 2025, and the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the rate of adoption of EVs in the medium term, said a report by Avendus Capital on Thursday.

The current Covid-19 environment is expected to accelerate the rate of adoption of EVs in the medium term as customers look for environment friendly and cost-effective personal mobility solutions, and also because online commerce is fast becoming the norm, with a focus on the delivery of everything, it said.

Two and three-wheelers will lead the electrification movement in India in the medium term, it said. It expects a nine per cent penetration by FY25 in the two-wheeler segment. With the right macro environment, the number can further go up to 16 per cent, it added. The report also said that it is expected that this segment will grow to be ₹12,000 crore by FY25.

E-rick has also emerged as a large market in India in a short time frame, and a large part of this market is still unorganized and based on lead-acid batteries, it noted. However, this market is expected to rapidly shift to Li-ion and by FY25, and 40 per cent of the e-rick market is expected to be Li-ion based, it said.

E-autos, on the other hand, is expected to have a penetration of 20 per cent in EVs by FY25, said Ankit Singhal, Vice President – Industrials, Avendus Capital.

However, the overall penetration in the electric four-wheeler segment is expected to be only around 2 per cent, said Singhal. “With the right macro environment, the number could go up to five per cent. We expect this segment to be ₹10,000 crore by FY25,” he said. In the medium term, it expects the EV adoption in the four-wheeler category to stay limited to commercial or fleet applications.

As for commercial vehicles, e-buses are expected to lead the category, the report found. The regulatory push will drive this category, rather than TCO, it said. It expects the EV adoption in the bus category to be around 13 per cent by FY25.

“Over the past decade, the economics of the technology used in this sector has improved significantly, and today, EVs make economic sense across multiple use cases. The inevitability of the transition to EVs is accepted by the world. However, the timeline for mass adoption is still a topic for debate. But we believe that we are moving quickly towards a mobility regime where EVs become mainstream,” said Koushik Bhattacharyya, Director & Head – Industrials, Avendus Capital.

The total cost of ownership (TCO) in case of low and medium-speed electric two-wheelers, e-autos /e-ricks and commercial applications of four-wheelers, is already lower than their counterpart ICE vehicles, the report said. For high-speed two-wheeler EVs and other use cases such as retail four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, the TCO will become favourable as the battery prices drop further, it added.

“India represents the fourth largest automobile market in the world and the second-largest two-wheeler market with ~ 20 mn units. It is also a country with massive dependency on oil imports, with a USD 112 billion oil import bill in FY19. Pollution in many Indian cities has reached alarming levels. All these factors combined, make a strong case for EV adoption in India,” said Bhattacharyya.

The report identifies four critical factors that will drive EV adoption in India over the next decade – policy, battery cost, charging infrastructure and supply chain localization. The first two factors are the most critical ones, and the next two are necessary conditions to support a large-scale adoption, it said. As part of the analysis, the impact of these factors on the overall adoption has been considered to arrive at a reasonable range of EV adoption by FY25, it explained.